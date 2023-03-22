Michigan House Republicans to respond to firearms reform package

At the State Capitol, House Republicans are planning to voice their concerns during a press conference about an 11-bill gun safety package.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich. — At the State Capitol on Wednesday, House Republicans are planning to voice their concerns during a press conference about an 11-bill gun safety package being pushed through by the Legislature's Democratic majority.

The Michigan House could take a vote on the package as soon as this week. If passed, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is likely to sign the legislation into law.

Many Republicans are steadfast in their belief that the gun reforms will have a negative impact on law abiding gun owners.

Last week, the sweeping 11-bill gun safety package cleared the State Senate.

The Democratic majority worked fast to reform the state's gun laws in the wake of two mass shootings in less than two years.

For their part, Republicans have pushed back on the legislation, claiming the bills infringe on a person's Second Amendment rights.

They also suggest that the changes will not prevent criminal acts of gun violence, despite testimony from shooting survivors and mental health experts.

The extensive gun safety package includes requirements for safe storage of firearms, background checks on unlicensed gun sales and red flag laws which would allow guns to be temporarily taken from someone believed to be a danger to themselves and others.

Senate Republicans attempted to make amendments to the package but were unsuccessful. House Republicans will no doubt try to do the same this week.

They will be delivering their response in Lansing at 4 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.