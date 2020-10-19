x
Ivanka Trump makes surprise visit to Robinettes

The visit to the orchard was followed by a conversation with local supporters.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While campaigning in West Michigan for President Donald Trump on Monday, Ivanka Trump made a surprise visit to the Robinettes orchard in northern Kent County. 

Trump got a tour of the apple haus and learned how to make a caramel apple.

This visit was followed up by the planned stop, which was at Wildwood Family Farms in Alto. There she participated in a conversation with local supporters.

Campaigning for Joe Biden in West Michigan, former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg made several stops in the region Monday. Michigan, which is a battleground state, has seen both candidates and their surrogates holding campaign events over the past several weeks. 

Ivanka Trump talking with supporters in Kent County on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

    

