GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A couple of hours before Sen. Bernie Sanders was scheduled to rally in Grand Rapids, his campaign received an endorsement from Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights activist and politician.

The rally at Calder Plaza Sunday was one of four Sanders is hosting in Michigan this weekend in the final days before the Democratic presidential primary. Both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are putting their sights on winning Michigan's 147 delegates.

"We've had some great turnouts," said Sanders about his rallies. "And I think there is a lot of support and a growing sense that not only do we have to defeat Trump but that we cannot continue to have an economy and a government that is dominated by billionaires."

Jackson threw his support behind Sanders and spoke at the rally in Grand Rapids.

"He has broad vision, and he's inclusive," Jackson said to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, explaining his endorsement.

Jackson ran for president twice in the 1980s, and in 1988 he won the state of Michigan in primary, which was a surprising defeat of Gov. Michael Dukakis. Similarly, Sanders had one of the biggest political upsets in recent times when he beat Hillary Clinton in Michigan's 2016 primary.

Jackson said both his and Sanders' victory shows a rhythm here.

"Sanders brings a lot to the table, and he represents issues," said Jackson. "Joe wants to look backwards in the good old days—which were not so good for some of us—and Sanders is looking forward to days that have never been."

Sanders spoke to crowds Sunday afternoon, opening with "I didn't know there were this many people in Grand Rapids."

While speakers opening for the senator discussed the leading opponent, Biden, Sanders' speech focused on some of his main campaign issues: healthcare, education, income inequality, climate change and criminal justice.

"For the last 30 years, Jesse Jackson and I have believed that healthcare is a human right and not a privilege. And we are getting closer and closer to that goal," Sanders told the crowd.

After Biden led in 10 states on Super Tuesday, the Sanders campaign focused on Michigan, scheduling a number of events this weekend. Sanders said his campaign has a "strong grassroots movement" in the state in addition to an agenda he believes connects with working families.

"I think we have a strong grassroots organization. I think our message is more refined, and I think also that issues like climate change—that I campaigned on in 2016—I think people are thinking about a lot more right now," he said to 13 ON YOUR SIDE about building upon his 2016 victory.

Michigan is going to be a hard fight for both Sanders and Biden on Tuesday. Biden has received a number of high profile endorsements this week, including from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. He is also hosting rallies in Grand Rapids and Detroit on Monday.

Sanders is hosting a rally in Ann Arbor Sunday evening with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also still in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Michigan's primary election is on Tuesday, March 10.

