Joe Biden endorses Hillary Scholten in race to replace Justin Amash

Hillary Scholten is the Democratic candidate running for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District.

Former Vice President and current Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden has thrown his support behind a Grand Rapids woman running for U.S. Congress.

Hillary Scholten is competing for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, a seat currently held by Rep. Justin Amash. Scholten is a civil rights attorney who formerly worked in the Department of Justice during President Barack Obama's administration.

"From her work with homeless women and children to her time at the Department of Justice, Hillary has spent her career fighting for her community. I am proud to endorse Hillary and know that she will fight to ensure that every Michigan family has a fair shot at getting ahead," Biden's endorsement said.

Jill Biden will be in Grand Rapids Tuesday, touring Kids' Food Basket with Scholten.

I am so honored to receive the endorsement of our next president, @JoeBiden. Thank you for your support and tireless leadership. Now let’s win Michigan! pic.twitter.com/GN3p9oB25Q — Hillary Scholten (@HillaryScholten) September 14, 2020

Scholten has picked up other big name endorsements from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She's running against Republican nominee Peter Meijer, a veteran and grandson of Frederik Meijer the founder of the grocery store chain by the same name. Meijer has also gotten support from some big names in the Republican Party like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Amash, a former Republican now Libertarian, toyed with the idea of running for president as a third party candidate. He decided against it and decided not to pursue a sixth term in Congress.

The 3rd District includes the Grand Rapids region and Barry, Ionia and Calhoun counties.

Watch an interview with Scholten here: