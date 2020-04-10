New NBC / Wall Street Journal poll shows Joe Biden leading President Trump by 14 points

The 2020 presidential election is just a few weeks away!

NEW YORK — Joe Biden has taken a bigger lead against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race, according to a new NBC News /Wall Street Journal poll that was released Sunday morning.

The poll was conducted with 800 registered voters from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 after the first debate took place in Cleveland but before President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

It shows Biden with a 14-point lead against President Trump, which NBC says is up from eight points compared to the previous poll that came prior to the first debate. NBC notes this is the largest lead Biden has held throughout the entire 2020 presidential campaign.

It comes as the 2020 election is less than a month away, arriving on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Here are a few more highlights from the poll as outlined by NBC News:

49 percent say Biden did a better job at the first debate. 24 percent President Trump was better. 17 percent said neither did a better job.

19 percent say they're more likely to support Biden after the debate.

73 percent said the debate did not change how they will vote.

You can explore the full poll results in the document below.