With only days left until the Michigan democratic presidential primary, leading candidates are making multiple stops in the state.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign announced Friday that he will be holding a rally in Grand Rapids and Detroit on Monday.

Additionally, former candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be campaigning for Biden on Friday and Saturday. Klobuchar has two events on the east side of the state on Friday and a Grand Rapids event at Creston Brewery on Saturday morning.

The Biden campaign has not yet announced when or where the Grand Rapids rally is taking place.

Biden has picked up a number of high profile Michigan endorsements, including from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Biden is not the only candidate making Michigan a focus in the days leading up to the election. Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding four rallies across the state over the weekend.

Friday, Sanders is holding a rally in Detroit at the TCF Center. Saturday, the senator will be rallying in Dearborn. And on Sunday, Sanders will be holding a rally in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Democratic presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10.

