Joe Biden to visit Michigan again in campaign stop Friday

Joe Biden will be holding two campaign events on Friday, Oct. 16.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making another campaign stop in Michigan. He will be in Southfield and Detroit on Friday, Oct. 16.

Biden most recently held an event in Grand Rapids two weeks ago, on Friday, Oct. 2. His visit comes in between a rally held by Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday in Grand Rapids and a rally with President Donald Trump on Saturday in Muskegon.

Biden will be speaking about protecting and expanding health care at the Southfield stop around 2:30 p.m. Then he will be hosting a voter mobilization event in Detroit around 6:20 p.m.

This campaign stop was announced after running mate Kamala Harris paused all in-person events because two people associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19. A staffer who flew on Biden's plane also tested positive, but the campaign said the individual was always more than 50 feet away from the candidate.

Michigan is a battleground state and has been the focus of both Biden and Trump's campaign in recent weeks, with both candidates and surrogates hosting events around the state. This week, Eric Trump and Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff were also in Michigan campaigning.

The general election is on Nov. 3.

