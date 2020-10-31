Peters, James make final cases in Michigan's Senate race

Gary Peters is one of just two Senate Democrats running in a state Donald Trump won four years ago.

LANSING, Mich. — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days of a $100 million-plus duel that will help shape whether the winner of the presidential race can enact his legislative agenda.

Michigan, long a presidential battleground, is also a key Senate battleground.

Peters is one of just two Senate Democrats running in a state Donald Trump won four years ago.

Public polls have shown him extending his lead over James, a Black businessman and Iraq War veteran, but Republicans who see an opening insist James has a shot.

On the weekend before the election both @JohnJamesMI and @billhuizenga are in Grand Rapids.



They chose a local bar to watch Michigan try to bring home another victory and we got some quick remarks from both @wzzm13. pic.twitter.com/OlM1SkQ9sT — Leona Jay (@leonajdunn) October 31, 2020

