Peters, James make final cases in Michigan's Senate race

LANSING, Mich. — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James are making their final cases to the electorate in the closing days of a $100 million-plus duel that will help shape whether the winner of the presidential race can enact his legislative agenda.
Michigan, long a presidential battleground, is also a key Senate battleground.
Peters is one of just two Senate Democrats running in a state Donald Trump won four years ago.
Public polls have shown him extending his lead over James, a Black businessman and Iraq War veteran, but Republicans who see an opening insist James has a shot.
