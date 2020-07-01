LANSING, Mich. — Republican challenger John James raised $3.5 million in the last three months of 2019, topping Democratic incumbent Gary Peters in Michigan's U.S. Senate race.

It's the second straight quarterly fundraising victory for James, a businessman and combat veteran.

He said Tuesday he raised more than $8 million since launching his campaign in June. His campaign didn't release how much money it had on hand.

Peters, a first-term senator, says he raised $2.5 million in the fourth quarter and $9.3 million over the year. His $8 million-plus in the bank is a record for a Michigan Senate candidate at this stage.

RELATED:

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.