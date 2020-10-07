x
James raises $6.4M, Peters $5.2M in Michigan's Senate race

Both candidates reported record quarterly hauls and success tapping small-dollar donors.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Peters. A group launched a 2020 ballot initiative Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, to expand Michigan's civil rights law to include anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, a step that would put the issue to voters if the Republican-led Legislature does not pass the measure. (AP Photos, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Republican challenger John James raised $6.4 million over three months in his campaign in Michigan for the U.S. Senate, again topping Democratic incumbent Gary Peters, who collected $5.2 million.

It was the fourth straight quarter in which the businessman and Army veteran outraised the first-term senator since entering the race about a year ago. 

Peters reported he had more than $12 million on hand, while James did not release that figure.

Both candidates reported record quarterly hauls and success tapping small-dollar donors. Peters is one of two Democratic senators up for re-election in a state won by President Donald Trump. 

