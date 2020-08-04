LANSING, Mich. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James of Michigan says his campaign has raised $4.8 million in the last three months.

The fundraising total topped first-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters despite Peters raising $4 million — his biggest quarterly haul to date.

James is the president of an automotive logistics company and he out-raised Peters for the third straight quarter.

Peters' campaign said Tuesday that its fundraising was powered by a surge of small-dollar donations, with 94% at $100 or less. Neither campaign released how much money it has on hand.

The quarter closed a week ago, but campaign finance reports aren't due until April 15.

