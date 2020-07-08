John James supports $600 federal unemployment if negotiations happen in 'good faith'

The Republican says there's one condition under which he'd support re-starting the weekly unemployment stipend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The pandemic hasn't stopped. But, the extra $600 dollar, weekly federal unemployment assistance has. Congress is debating whether to restart it. But, so far, nothing.

13 ON YOUR SIDE asked Republican senate candidate, John James if he favored restarting that $600 assistance.

"Look, these are tough times. I believe tough times calls for people who have experience making tough decisions. Both small businesses and families are suffering. So, I believe federal unemployment benefits should be extended if Democrats are willing to negotiate in good faith," James said.

Both James' opponent, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Michigan's other senator, Debbie Stabenow also support restarting the $600 a week payment. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'd be open to it if President Trump supports it.

The U.S. Congress is discussing another coronavirus relief package Friday. The HEALS Act includes a $200 a week federal benefit.

James is competing against Peters for a U.S. Senate seat on the November ballot.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.