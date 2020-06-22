John James stops at farm to resume in-person campaign for Senate

He says small businesses need help and aren't getting it from Peters.

MILLVILLE, Hanover Township — U.S. Senate candidate John James has begun an in-person tour of Michigan, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, visiting a Jackson County farm to criticize the over-regulation and over-taxation of farmers.

The challenger to Democratic Sen. Gary Peters had been gearing up for a more visible public schedule when the coronavirus struck.

He says small businesses need help and aren't getting it from Peters.

Democrats say James supports Trump’s agenda, including trade wars that have threatened farmers' livelihoods.

