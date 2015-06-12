x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Politics

Judge: No 2nd trial for ex-lawmaker in campaign cash case

In 2019, Inman was acquitted of lying to the FBI, but the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the other charges.
Credit: AP
In a Friday, June 12, 2015 photo, Michigan State Representative Larry Inman, seen here in his Traverse City, Mich, area home. Inman has been charged with seeking a bribe from a labor union in exchange for favorable votes on a wage issue after investigators obtained text messages that said campaign cash would be needed to overcome pressure from Republican leaders. Republican Rep. Larry Inman was indicted Tuesday, May 14, 2019 on charges of attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI. (Jan-Michael Stump/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)

A judge has dismissed charges against a former Michigan lawmaker who was accused of trading votes for campaign money when he was in the House. 

The judge says Larry Inman’s constitutional rights would be violated if he faced a second trial on charges of soliciting a bribe and attempted extortion. 

In 2019, Inman was acquitted of lying to the FBI, but the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the other charges.

Judge Robert Jonker says the jurors didn’t believe Inman was lying about his acts — a “key predicate” underlining the other charges. 

Inman says he's “elated” that the case is over.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.