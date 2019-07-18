WASHINGTON D.C., DC —

West Michigan Congressman, Justin Amash took to Twitter to respond to chants against congresswomen of color at President Trump's rally on Wednesday night.

Trump's attack on four congresswomen includes Rashida Tlaib of Detroit.

The President held a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night eliciting chants in the crowd to "send them back" and to leave the country.

The chant is in response to Trump's tweet on July 14. He called out the Democratic congresswomen in a tweet saying they "originally come from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe."

He's referencing high profile House Democrats known as "the squad"; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Three of the congresswomen were born in the United States, the fourth, IIhan Omar was born in Somalia but became a citizen in 2000.

