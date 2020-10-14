Kamala Harris plans campaign visit in Ohio this weekend

The Democratic nominee for vice president and U.S. Senator is scheduled to be in Cleveland on Saturday.

Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will travel to Cleveland on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Additional details about her visit have not been released.

Harris was originally scheduled to be in Cleveland on Oct. 16 but her travel and in-person events were suspended after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

The campaign told reporters earlier this month that Harris’ communications director and a flight crew member tested positive after a recent campaign trip.

Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said “neither of these individuals had any contact with Vice President Biden, with Sen. Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive test results.” But O'Malley Dillon said Harris would suspend travel for several days “out of an abundance of caution.”