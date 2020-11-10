Kamala Harris: Judge Coney Barrett's faith shouldn't matter in Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Democratic vice presidential nominee sits on Senate committee that will take up Trump's nominee on Monday.

ARIZONA, USA — Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris says Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s faith should not be an issue at Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings this week.

“One’s faith should never be the basis of supporting or rejecting a nominee. Absolutely not,” Harris told 12 News in an interview in Phoenix late last week.

“Any questions that are about bias, any questions are about adherence to jurisprudence and precedents, of course.”

Harris sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to take up Coney Barrett’s nomination Monday, at 6 a.m. Arizona time.

Harris will participate virtually from her Senate office because of coronavirus concerns, a spokesman said.

Harris put herself on the national political map two years ago with her grilling of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Ahead of this week's confirmation hearings, Republicans have launched pre-emptive attacks warning Democrats against questioning Coney Barrett’s religious beliefs.

Coney Barrett, a conservative Christian, vows in her opening remarks to be a justice “fearless of criticism,” according to a copy of the statement obtained by the Associated Press.