Kent County clerk to testify before Congress Thursday

Lyons is testifying before the U.S. House Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Elections beginning at 10:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons is expected to speak before Congress Thursday morning.

Lyons is testifying before the U.S. House Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Elections beginning at 10:30 a.m.

At the hearing, titled "2022 Midterms Look Back Series: Election Observe Access", Lyons will share her experience in administering elections as well as discuss the critical role that Poll Challengers play in ensuring secure, transparent, fair and accurate elections.

This hearing will be live streamed on the committee's YouTube channel.

Lyons has served as the Kent County Clerk since 2017. Before that, Lyons served three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives where she chaired the House Elections & Ethics committee.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.