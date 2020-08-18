DNC speakers like AOC show diversity, Michigan congressman says

The Michigan representative says watching one speech from one presenter doesn't give someone a full picture of the Democratic Party.

FLINT, Michigan — The second day of an unusual, virtual Democratic National Convention is continuing on Tuesday night. The first night was packed with high profile speakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Tuesday's lineup includes former President Bill Clinton and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York. A Democratic congressman from Michigan, Dan Kildee from Flint, weighed in on those two speakers.

"I think the array of speakers will show that we are a party of lots of points of view. We're not a monolithic party," Kildee said.

"We don't believe that everyone who looks like President Trump should be the ones who own things and make decisions. If somebody tunes in for just one speech, and thinks they're going to see the totality of the Democratic Party, they'll miss the point. We have a variety of voices. And we allow for that variety of voices to come together to essentially create the fabric that we all move forward with."

The convention begins at 9 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.