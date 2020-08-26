RNC Deputy Communications Director talks about lack of masks & a pulled speaker

The GOP's Deputy Communications Director talks about those issues, and what message they need to put forward during the remainder of the convention.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — One of the biggest stories of last night's convention was a speech that didn't happen. Mary Ann Mendoza sits on the "Women For Trump" advisory board. Her recorded messaged was pulled after it was reported that she'd pushed an anti-Semitic, Q-Anon conspiracy theory on Twitter.

Also, Marjorie Taylor Green is a republican congressional candidate who has embraced the Q-Anon conspiracy, and once wrote that the woman killed at the Charlottesville protest was an 'inside job.'

We asked the RNC Deputy Communications Director, Cassie Smedile, about these people being invited to the convention.

"Those seem to be things that the media is giving air to, certainly not anybody in the party. If you ask people in the Republican Party, they don't know what you're talking about," she said. "This is not a thing being brought up in conversation, certainly not a thing that's impacting policy. In the case of Mary Mendoza, that was an unfortunate tweet.

"And as soon as we were alerted it happened, we thought it would be best to not be a distraction to the wonderful voices and programming, so she was asked to step aside from giving her remarks, and she did that. That shows us taking the right measure to try and making sure the message remains in the right place."

Miss Smedile did not mention Taylor Greene, who also once cast doubt on whether a plane actually crashed into the Pentagon on 9-11. She is still invited to the White House for tomorrow's speech by the president.

