PHOENIX — Meghan McCain announced Sunday on Twitter that she is pregnant.

The View co-host and daughter of John McCain said she and her husband, Ben Domenech, didn't expect to announce her pregnancy this way but are excited to share the news

McCain said she spoke with doctors about her pregnancy amid the coronavirus global pandemic, who told her she should be extra cautious in who she comes into contact with.

"Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19," McCain wrote.

McCain went on to thank the doctors, nurses, police officers, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, firemen and military who are working to help others and provide people with resources.

