MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Democratic Party has announced it will begin to implement its Delegate Selection Plan for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. MDP has established an Affirmative Action Committee to help promote diversity.

“It is critical when we choose our party’s presidential nominee that every voice in our Michigan Democratic Party is heard,” says MDP Chair Lavora Barnes. “We may not all agree on who should get the nomination, but the delegate selection plan we have put forward ensures that we will all have a say.”

MDP has also established educational workshops to inform Party members and the public about the selection process. These workshops are open to the public and will be held in all congressional districts.

Anyone wanting more information on the selection process can the Michigan Democratic Party website.

