Election results cause turmoil within Michigan GOP

An internal memo from the Michigan GOP blamed Tudor Dixon for the party’s performance, prompting Dixon to respond on Twitter.

MICHIGAN, USA — After Tuesday's midterm election, Democrats have control of all three branches of state government for the first time in 40 years—and this may be what’s causing some tension within the Michigan Republican Party.

Tudor Dixon, who challenged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the gubernatorial seat, took to Twitter Thursday night to respond to an internal memo from the Michigan GOP. That memo blames Dixon for the party’s poor performance with voters this week. Dixon calls the memo the "perfect example of what's wrong with the GOP.” She posted the four-page memo to her Twitter page.

This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the @MIGOP. It’s an issue of leadership - Ron Weiser, Meshawn Maddock, and Paul Cordes all refuse to take ownership for their own failures. pic.twitter.com/QExnk4l6mZ — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) November 10, 2022

The memo is from the party's chief of staff, Paul Cordes. He uses the memo to lay out five reasons why he says Republicans lost so many races Tuesday. Cordes mostly points the finger at Dixon.

The memo described Dixon as an "unknown and untested" candidate, adding that her campaign had "no money, no statewide operations, and was attempting to transition from three weeks of working for and receiving an endorsement from Donald Trump, into a general election audience with a more unfavorable opinion of the former president than of President Joe Biden."

The memo went on to call Dixon's stance on abortion too extreme and unpopular, something Gov. Whitmer capitalized on in her campaign.

Dixon responded to the criticism on Twitter saying, "It's easy to come out and point fingers now, but the truth is they fought against me every step of the way and put the entire ticket at risk. We need fresh leadership at the Michigan GOP or Republicans will never have a voice in Michigan again."

The memo also blamed former president Donald Trump for the election results, saying his endorsements of Dixon and the attorney general and secretary of state candidates collectively hurt the party's chances.

