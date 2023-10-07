MI Republican congressional delegation endorses Trump for 2024

The endorsements come just over six months ahead of the GOP's first nomination contest for 2024.

MICHIGAN, USA — Six months out from Iowa's first-in-the-nation Republican presidential contest, former President Donald Trump's campaign announced on Tuesday that he had secured the support of the entirety of Michigan's Republican congressional delegation.

U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman and Lisa McClain released a joint statement posted by the Trump campaign.

"Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off," Walberg, Huizenga, Moolenaar, Bergman and McClain said in a joint statement. "President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988."

The sixth member of the GOP delegation, Rep. John James, expressed similar views in a statement also posted by the Trump campaign.

“President Biden has wrecked our economy, let our position as the sole world power slip, and opened our borders," James said. "Biden’s policies have been particularly detrimental to Michigan’s middle class. Under President Trump on the other hand, inflation was at 2%, the American family was strengthened through the child tax credit and other pro-family policies, and our communities were more secure. In 2024, we need to give hope to Americans who feel like their government is failing them.”

The endorsements come as a boost to the Trump campaign in a key battleground state as he seeks to beat other potential Republican frontrunners including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

According to the release, all six members of Congress will comprise the campaign's Michigan Federal Leadership Team.

Iowa's caucuses that will kick off the GOP nomination process are scheduled for Jan. 15.



