LANSING, Mich. — A western Michigan lawmaker wants to prohibit what he calls the “absolutely heart-wrenching’’ practice of late-term abortions unless a mother’s life is at risk.

“It’s an issue I felt was very important,’’ state Sen. Curt VanderWall said.

His senate bill would prohibit abortions from being performed in Michigan after 20 or more weeks of pregnancy unless it is necessary to save the mother’s life.

Violators would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $7,500 fine.

VanderWall, R-Ludington, said he introduced Senate Bill 165 on Tuesday in response to New York’s new abortion law that allows a woman to abort a viable fetus after 24 weeks of pregnancy if her life or health is at risk.

“A lot of people are dismayed with what happened in New York, that we would abort a child just about to be delivered,’’ he said. “It is just absolutely heart-wrenching to me.’’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the state’s Reproductive Health Act into law on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that established a woman’s legal right to an abortion.

Since then, President Donald Trump said he wants Congress to pass a ban on late-term abortion of fetuses that “can feel pain in the mother’s womb.”

In 2017, nearly 87 percent of abortions in Michigan occurred before 12 weeks of pregnancy. Abortions that were performed after 20 weeks accounted for about 1.6 percent, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

VanderWall said he has received ample input from constituents in his 12-county district opposing late-term abortions.

“When you start seeing some of the other states and the movement towards what New York did, I did not want to see that here in Michigan,’’ he said. “The child needs to be protected like anyone else.’’

Michigan is one of about two dozen states where abortion is prohibited at about 24 to 26 weeks of pregnancy.

VanderWall calls his bill the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.’’ The bill, which has 19 republican co-sponsors, has been referred to the Committee on Health Policy and Human Services.

