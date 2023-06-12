Michigan lawmakers move on LGBTQ issues, legislation during Pride Month

Days before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to create the state's LGBTQ+ Commission, lawmakers heard bills to ban conversion therapy in the state.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pride Month 2023 is shaping up to be one of the most active in Michigan history in terms of LGBTQ-oriented measures coming out of Lansing.

On June 11, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order at Motor City Pride in Detroit to establish an LGBTQ+ Commission that her office said will advise the state on how to promote the safety and prosperity of the community.

"This should be a fundamental," Whitmer said. "This should be a sure thing for all Americans — that they're respected and protected under the law. But unfortunately, that's not the case right now. And so, Michigan moving forward in the right direction is a huge strength for us, and we want the world to know."

The move comes just months after the governor signed an expansion of the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include the LGBTQ community under non-discrimination protections.

For many attending festivals this weekend, what they see as progress in the state is an encouraging sign.

"I think that it's really key to showing kids in our youth that you can thrive here in Michigan, you can thrive near your home," said Grand Haven Pride attendee Jamie Leyerle.

The executive order is only the latest action taken by state lawmakers to hone in on issues impacting LGBTQ Michiganders.

Lawmakers in Lansing last week heard bills in the Senate's Housing and Human Services Committee that would look to ban licensed mental health professionals from practicing conversion therapy, which seeks to change a person's sexual orientation and gender identity.

The measure was met with skepticism from some.

"I think if you've got a bill that was limited to outline the obviously harmful, discredited, barbaric practices, like electroshock and all the rest, I don't think anyone would be able to say that they have a free exercise right or free speech right to do those things," Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Greg Baylor told the committee. "The problem with this bill is it lumps in together stuff like that, plus just talk therapy."

However, it was backed with resolute support by others.

"The overwhelming consensus from over a dozen major medical and psychological associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Counseling Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association and many more is that homosexuality is not something that can be or more importantly needs to be, quote unquote, 'cured,'" the bills' sponsor Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) said.

With Gov. Whitmer's order taking effect and a committee vote on the potential conversion therapy ban as soon as next week, it remains to be seen how these actions could change the landscape for the LGBTQ community.

