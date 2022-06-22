Michigan state leaders testify before Jan. 6 committee

The committee heard testimony from several state leaders about protests, fake electors and former President Trump's efforts to overturn election results.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan took center stage at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing.



The committee heard testimony from several state leaders about protests, fake electors and former President Trump's efforts to win the state.

Those protesters stood outside the home of Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson while her family was home. The committee played recorded testimony from Benson describing the threats she and her family endured.

“I’m here with my kid, trying to put him to bed. That was the scariest moment was not knowing what was going to happen,” Benson said.



Benson is a Democrat, but the committee also heard from top Republicans and Trump allies.



They heard from Republican State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.



The former president tweeted Shirkey's personal phone number, with Shirkey saying he was immediately flooded with more than 4,000 texts asking him to change Michigan's election results.

"Well, they were believing things that were untrue," Shirkey said.

Weeks after the election, Trump met with Shirkey and then-Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield at the White House. Shirkey told the committee he made it a point to the former president that they would not be violating the law.



The former Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox was also highlighted.



She described a plot by Trump supporters to hide in the State Capitol overnight to pose as electors.

"He told me that the Michigan Republican electors were planning to meet in the Capitol and hide overnight so that they could fulfill the role of casting their vote per law in the Michigan chambers," Cox said. "And I told him in no uncertain terms that that was insane and inappropriate."

Michigan election officials have found no evidence that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan. President Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes.



The next Jan. 6 committee hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

