Michigan legislature poised to be fully controlled by Democrats for first time in 40 years

Democratic wins in the midterm election didn't stop with the executive branch, Michigan Dems are poised to control all branches of the government in 2023.

LANSING, Mich. — While the rest of the nation saw moderate gains for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, Michigan experienced a blue wave over all the branches of government.

When the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Night and results began to come in, it wasn't long before Democrats started notching victories in key races across the state.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Governor Gretchen Whitmer were the first big victories of the night for the Democrats, but not the last.

Early Wednesday morning it started to become apparent that the Democrats were doing much better than anticipated and poised to take control of the state Senate for the first time since 1984.

And as the day progressed, Democrats were pleased to find out that they also stood a good chance at controlling the state House, a feat that hadn't been accomplished since 2010.

Three races in the Michigan Senate are yet to be called, but Michigan Dems have already claimed 19 of the 38 seats, giving them the majority with the tie breaking vote being cast by Democrat Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Of the three remaining races yet to be called, one is looking to be a Democratic victory, allowing for a slim majority in the Senate, making Gilchrist's tying vote unnecessary.

The Michigan House of Representatives is a tighter competition with each party picking up 53 seats with four races remaining to be called. Democrats are already claiming victory with Representative Joe Tate giving this statement Wednesday morning:

“This is a great day for Michigan,” said Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, the presumed House Speaker. “We stood up for what Michiganders care about most – education, health care, infrastructure, and preserving and ensuring the rights of all Michigan residents, including a woman’s right to choose. We want all residents to have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

The successful night for the Democrats was due to several different factors, one of which being the state's redistricting which was first shown in the 2022 elections. The redistricting created many more competitive districts on both the state and federal levels.

And while the Michigan Supreme Court is technically a nonpartisan position, liberal justices hold four of the seven seats.

If the remaining races are called as predicted, Democrats will control the House and Senate, hold the positions of Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State, as well as holding a liberal majority in the Supreme Court.

This will be the first time since 1984 that Michigan Dems have held a trifecta of power. Republicans have had 14 years of trifectas since 1992.

In a statement from Michigan Democrats, "The House Democrat Caucus is expected to hold leadership elections Nov. 10 to select its speaker and other key positions for the 2023-24 legislative term."

Rep. Joe Tate is expected to serve as Speaker of the House for the 2023-24 legislative cycle.

