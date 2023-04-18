Officials, residents express concerns in Lansing over electric vehicle battery plant

Gotion Inc.'s plant slated to be built in Green Twp. has drawn scrutiny over ties between Gotion's parent company and the Chinese Communist Party.

LANSING, Mich. — Growing concerns over national security connected to a potential electric vehicle battery plant were on full display in Lansing as state legislators and former U.S. ambassadors held a press conference on Tuesday.

The focus was centered on a Gotion Incorporated plant that could soon be built in Green Township. Gotion's parent company, Guoxuan High-Tech, has come under scrutiny for connection to the Chinese Communist Party.

"Now's the time for the governor, the Senate, the state legislature to just step back and put a pause," former U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Peter Hoekstra said.

Also in attendance were residents of two potential battery plant locations, one near the Gotion plant and another near a Ford Motor Company plant in Marshall.

While Ford is an American company with no allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party, Marshall resident Julie Bryant said she remained concerned.

"There are so many issues," Bryant said. "There's corporate welfare, there's a national security, we are 12 miles away from my sensitive Air National Guard Base, a federal center, amongst other things."

The second resident, Marjorie Steele of Mecosta County, expressed concerns over the environment and labor, including what the U.S. Department of Labor has identified as child labor used to mine minerals like cobalt that are used in lithium-ion batteries.

"I think that it's important to mention that not only is the environmental impact in our own backyard important to us, but our residents are globally conscious," Steele said. "They are conscious that lithium mining involves slave labor. They're aware that lithium strip mining is devastating the environment in South America, and residents of our community don't want to contribute to that toxic supply chain."

The two said the issue transcends partisan lines, with Steele saying she voted twice for Governor Gretchen Whitmer who has touted the plants as important milestones for the state economy.

House Democrats echoed praises similar to Whitmer's as they passed incentive funding for the plants last month.

"This is an extraordinary, serious moment and it calls for us to govern seriously, to put aside rhetoric, to put aside foreign policy hypotheticals and do what is right for Michigan," Rep. Phil Skaggs (D-East Grand Rapids) said.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved incentive funding for battery plants in Van Buren and Marshall during its April 12 meeting, but held off on approving funding for Gotion.

Gotion's Vice President of North American Affairs Chuck Thelen has said that Gotion Inc. is a subsidiary of its Chinese parent company and is independent from any communist influence.

"Has the Communist Party penetrated this company? No," Thelen said during a panel discussion for community members. "Do we have articles of incorporation that require a specific paragraph where you don't do business in the country of China? Yes."

