Blue wave or red tide?

The primary on Tuesday set a record for turnout with absentee ballots surging, numerous precincts running out of ballots on election night and more than 2 million people voting. With 96% of the vote counted, Democrats had nearly doubled the number of votes cast for governor compared with 2010, the last time there was a competitive primary race —1,073,359 to 528,822. And Democrats had more than 131,000 more votes than Republicans in the governor's race. But in the 11th congressional district, where there were highly competitive races on both sides of the ballot, the number of ballots cast by Democrats was slightly lower than votes cast by Republicans.

A progressive surge or slump?

In races across the state, far left progressive candidates were trying to making inroads with proposals ranging from plans to provide Medicare-type health insurance coverage for all to tuition-free college and universities. The Michigan Democratic Party's progressive caucus endorsed 22 state candidates, including former Detroit Health Department Director Abdul El-Sayed's race for governor, but they only won four primary races, including former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, who is likely to become the first Muslim American woman elected to Congress.

The Trump effect

For the two candidates specifically endorsed by President Donald Trump — Schuette and U.S. Senate candidate John James, a Farmington Hills veteran and businessman — the supportive tweets did the trick. James had been stuck in second in the polls behind Grosse Pointe businessman Sandy Pensler until Trump tweeted his support for James. He ended up winning by more than 10 percentage points. In addition, Lena Epstein, the Bloomfield Hills co-chair of Trump's campaign in Michigan, was on her way to winning her race in the highly competitive 11th congressional district race with 86 percent of the vote counted.

What's in a name

Sometimes it helps. Andy Levin easily won the primary race to replace his dad, U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak, who is retiring. But in other cases, it could have been a hindrance. State Sen. Ian Conyers finished fifth out of six candidates in the race to replace his great uncle, U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit, who resigned last year in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal.

Can't we all get along?

The winning candidates for governor both got just over 50% of the vote. So one of the big story lines in the coming days will be how the winning candidates reach out to the people who didn't vote for them. Both the Republican and Democratic parties will hold unity luncheons Wednesday afternoon to try and start spackling the divides in both parties.

We like Mike?

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan threw his financial support to six candidates who, in part, pledged to support his plan to reduce sky-high auto insurance rates. In some cases, those endorsements came against incumbents either running for reelection to the House or trying to move up to the Senate and three of the six — Adam Hollier, Marshall Bullock and Karen Whitsett — were well on their way to an election night victory.

The #metoo factor

More than 200 women jumped into the electoral fray this campaign season and many of them won their races. On the Democratic side, there will be all women at the top of the ticket with U.S. Sen.Debbie Stabenow, Whitmer, Attorney General candidate Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson for Secretary of State, as well as eight of the 14 candidates running for congressional seats. On the Republican side, the only races decided yet at the top of the ticket are Schuette and James. The only two Republican women who won congressional race was Epstein in the 11th district and Candius Stearns in the 9th district.

