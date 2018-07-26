GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Bethany Christian Services announced Thursday, July 26, that nearly 90 percent of the refugee children who were placed in its care after they were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border within the past year have been reunited.

According to a press release, this includes nearly all children who were separated under the “zero-tolerance” policy.

“As we have maintained, we believe the forced separation of asylum-seeking parents and their children is unconscionable,” said Chris Palusky, President and CEO of Bethany Christian Services. “We will continue to use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safe and timely reunification of parents and their children.

"We are gratified that nine out of every 10 children in Bethany’s care have been reunified with parents, but will not rest until we have met the needs of all of the children in our care.”

Bethany will continue to work with the remaining children separated before and during “zero tolerance” whose reunification with their parents have been delayed. Some reasons for delays are concerns for the health and safety of the children and special requests from the parents.

Bethany has provided care and support for refugees for more than 40 years.

