Absentee ballot drop off boxes are in place for August special elections

Absentee ballots should be returned to city clerk's offices or ballot drop off boxes now to be counted in the August 3 special election

WEST MICHIGAN - On Tuesday, August 3, Michigan voters in 54 counties will hold a special election. In a press release from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office, she remind Michiganders to return absentee ballots in person or via drop box now.

In the release Secretary Benson says “Michigan citizens have a number of options to vote,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Whether it’s voting absentee by mail or at their local clerk, drop box, or in person on Election Day, voters can be confident no matter how they choose to exercise their rights, the process will be safe and secure and their vote will be counted and their voices heard.”

The location of the local election clerk’s offices and area drop boxes, as well as voter information for applicable elections, can be found at Michigan.gov/Vote.

To learn more about what is on each ballot in the special election, go to Michigan.gov.

Here's what voters should remember in the August 3, 2021 special election:

Tuesday, August 3 is election day.

Starting on Monday, July 19th residents can register to vote at the local clerk's office, and need to show proof of residency. Residents can also bote via absentee ballot at the same time as registration. in person on election day, August 3rd -- polls are open from 7am til 8pm.

In person voting will take place at designated precincts on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

If returning an absentee ballot the a ballot drop off box, make sure it is going into the correct drop box.

