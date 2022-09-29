Michigan attorney general joins activists in Grand Rapids to advocate for Proposal 3

Local politicians, sexual health educators, and residents with personal testimonials spoke to rally attendees.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Rep. David LaGrand and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a group of activists at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids to voice their support of the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

If the proposal passes, it would invalidate the 1931 abortion ban in Michigan and guarantee that every individual has the right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make decisions when it comes to abortion and other reproductive care.

"Whatever reason someone has for an abortion should be their choice," said one woman while sharing her abortion story.

State Rep. Carol Glanville, sexual health educators, public school board members, and other attendees shared testimonials, health statistics, and pleaded with those in attendance to act.

"When we're fighting for ourselves, we're also fighting for the other people around us. We're fighting for the people who don't have the opportunity to vote yet," said GRPS Board member, Kristian Grant.

The Reproductive Freedom For All proposal will be on the ballot for Michigan voters on Nov. 8.

Thank you to Rep. David LaGrand, Rep. Carol Glanville, & the people of Grand Rapids for coming out to rally for... Posted by Dana Nessel on Thursday, September 29, 2022

