Bill allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol headed to Gov. Whitmer's desk

MICHIGAN, USA — A bill allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in Michigan is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk.

House Bill 4232 was passed by both the State Senate and State House, and it could have a big impact on the restaurant industry.

Servers in Michigan have to be at least 18 in order to serve alcohol to patrons. This bill would change that. If signed, it would allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol if they go through an alcohol training program.

This is under the supervision of a manager on site who is at least 18 years old.

Restaurants continue to face labor challenges. This change could potentially widen the hiring pool as well as speed up service at restaurants.

Currently, the only state that allows 17-year-olds to serve alcohol is Maine.

The bill now heads to Gov. Whitmer for approval.

