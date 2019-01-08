GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One of Justin Amash's nine challengers has announced he is leaving the race.

Democrat Doug Booth announced his withdrawal from the congressional race on Thursday, August 1. He was running for Amash's spot in Michigan’s 3rd District.

In a series of tweet published Thursday morning, Booth detailed that the lack of funding for his campaign stunted its progression.

"A pervasive issue in politics and one I heard about often on the campaign trail, is the problem of money and special interests in our politics," Booth wrote. "My opponents have demonstrated that this will be an expensive race that will require millions of dollars."

Just this month, Attorney Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids announced she was able to raise $100,000 in the first week of her campaign. She is a Democrat trying to unseat Amash.

Amash, an Independent, reported that he raised about $177,000 from April to June. Republican state Rep. Jim Lower raised about $184,000 between his mid-May launch and June 30. That's the largest amount of the four GOP candidates seeking the seat.

Booth said Thursday that "as a working class person," he is unable to take unpaid work off to run a campaign that "residents of the 3rd District deserve and need at this time."

Booth says he will remain an active voice in the community and fight for social justice and equity.

