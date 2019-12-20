GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Republican could green-light two anti-abortion ballot initiatives if local petition drives get enough signatures.

Under state law, citizen-led initiatives that would change state statute require campaigns — like Right to Life of Michigan — to collect valid signatures from registered voters totaling 8% of the votes cast for governor in 180 days.

They can also become law without Governor Whitmer's signature.

"We're optimistic that we will have the number that we need," says Genevieve Marnon, Legislative Director for Right to Life of Michigan. "The bureau of elections will take a sample and they will validate whether or not we have a sufficient number. In this case, we have 340,047 valid signatures that are based on the number of people who voted for governor in the last election. So we intend to turn in about 375,000 is what we project."

The deadline to turn in the petitions is Monday, Dec. 23.

The two separate bills would:

Ban doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions in the state

Ban doctors from performing abortions after a heartbeat is detected

Once the signatures are sent to lawmakers, they have 40 days to adopt the initiatives as law or send the question to the ballot.

13 ON YOUR SIDE received a statement today from House Speaker Lee Chatfield regarding the petitions:

"If the appropriate number of signatures are collected by Right to Life, and it's presented to the Legislature, there will be an attempt in the House to pass it."

Gov. Whitmer's office, Senator Winnie Banks and Planned Parenthood of Michigan have not yet responded for comment.

