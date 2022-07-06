Oral arguments begin in critical no-fault auto case in Michigan

The outcome of the case could have long-term impacts for anyone injured in an auto accident.

LANSING, Mich. — Oral arguments began at the Michigan court of appeals Tuesday on a key case regarding changes the state's auto no-fault law.

Plaintiffs representing accident survivors and medical associations argue those injured prior to the 2019 change should not have a change in their coverage.

The new law placed a fee cap on care for people severely injured from crashes.

Defendants representing insurance companies argue the law was written to include care and treatment, meaning those injured prior do fall under the new law and coverage.

"What we have here is, in my estimation, a classic case in which there are pre-existing contractual relationships that exist between my clients and the insurance companies, who are defendants in this case, and what has happened is that, in 2019, taking effect in July of 2021, there are fundamental changes to those contracts," said Mark Granzotto, the plaintiff attorney.

"You're not dealing with contract rights that are optional," said Lori McAllister, defendant attorney. "You're dealing with mandatory statutory benefits."

