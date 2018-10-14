EAST LANSING, Mich. - Actor and former California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is going to be rallying in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 20 ahead of the Michigan-Michigan State game.

The "Terminate Gerrymandering Rally" is hosted by the Voters Not Politicians group who pushed to get Proposal 2 on the Michigan ballot. The anti-gerrymandering ballot measure proposes putting the Secretary of State in charge of appointing an independent commission to re-draw voting districts. The commission would be made up of four Republicans, four Democrats and five independents who would draw legislative and congressional district lines.

Schwarzenegger has been an outspoken advocate to end gerrymandering. When the Michigan Supreme Court voted to put Proposal 2 on November's ballot, the actor and politician tweeted out a video. In it he says, "I want to congratulate the people of Michigan for a great choice and a great vote of the Supreme Court."

Heard the great news about the Michigan Supreme Court decision on my bike ride in Budapest. Congrats to the people of Michigan and @NotPoliticians. Take the power to draw lines back this November! #terminategerrymandering pic.twitter.com/ObxCJIWsfG — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 1, 2018

Before the rally, Schwarzenegger will also be at a fundraising event for Voters Not Politicians. Tickets range from $100 to $5,000, and any ticket above $500 gets the donor a photo with Schwarzenegger.

This is the first time Schwarzenegger has campaigned since 2010, The Atlantic reported. After the rally in Michigan, the actor will then fly to Colorado to support a redistricting initiative there.

The rally is at 9:30 a.m. at the Ann Street Plaza in East Lansing. The Michigan-Michigan State game starts at noon.

