Ballot drive to protect abortion rights launched in Michigan

Michigan still has a 90-year-old abortion ban on its books if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

LANSING, Mich. — A ballot drive being launched in Michigan would protect a woman's right to an abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Supporters of the petition that Reproductive Freedom for All launched on Friday say it would amend the state constitution to affirm the right to make pregnancy decisions without political interference, including about abortion. The ballot committee needs about 425,000 voter signatures to put the measure on the November ballot.

The high court last month heard arguments about whether to uphold Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks, and abortion rights supporters fear it might even overturn Roe v. Wade.

“If the Supreme Court says they’re overruling… then abortions are illegal in the State of Michigan,” said Michael McDaniel, who teaches constitutional law at WMU’s Cooley Law School. “There’ll be all kinds of social and political impacts and reverberations as a result of that.”

In December, Attorney General Dana Nessel said that she would not enforce a pre-Roe abortion ban.

“I am not interested in sending women and their medical providers to prison for what I believe to be a private and very personal decision between a woman and her doctor,” Nessel said.

A decision on this issue is not expected until mid-2022.

