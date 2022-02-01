Campaign finance complaint filed against SoS Benson

The complaint was filed Tuesday and claims that Benson accepted contributions over the legal limit for a single committee.

MICHIGAN, USA — A complaint has been filed against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson accusing her of accepting illegal contributions to her campaign.

The complaint was filed Tuesday by Michigan Rising Action Executive Director Eric Ventimiglia. It alleges that Benson accepted illegal union contributions totaling $81,150.

According to Michigan law, candidates for public office are only permitted to raise a total of $71,500 per election cycle from a single committee. The complaint claims that the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights has exceeded that contribution limit, and that Benson accepting those contributions violates the law.

“In its latest campaign finance disclosure, the Benson Campaign reported it collected $81,150 from the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights. This amount is $10,000 in excess of the legal limits,” the complaint reads.

The complaint calls on Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate Benson’s “illegal circumvention of the contribution limits.”

“Secretary Benson, Michigan’s chief elections official and an Ivy League educated attorney, has either intentionally broken Michigan’s campaign finance laws, or does not understand the fundamentals of campaign finance contribution limits,” reads the complaint. “As the elected official responsible for enforcing the laws, Jocelyn Benson should know better, and it is incumbent upon the Attorney General to take immediate action to remedy this blatant violation.”

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo said in a statement that Michiganders should “work to replace Jocelyn Benson,” citing this complaint.

“Her actions are part of the larger issue of lawlessness among Whitmer, Benson, Nessel and the two-tier justice system they promote,” said Karamo in a press release. “She is supposed to help oversee the very laws that she is now accused of breaking.”

This complaint follows a lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that was filed by Michigan Republicans in September 2021. The lawsuit challenged Gov. Whitmer's reelection campaign to collect excess donations under an exception for recall attempts.

In January 2022, a judge tossed the lawsuit, saying they lack standing to sue. Republicans say they will appeal the decision.

The full complaint against Benson can be found here.

