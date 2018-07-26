U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) announced his endorsement of Michigan candidate for Governor Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’ upcoming primary.

Sanders won one of the biggest upsets in Michigan political history in the 2016 Michigan Presidential primary and is known to be a "key progressive standard-bearer nationwide"

“As Governor, Dr. El-Sayed will fight for a government in Lansing that represents all the people, and not just wealthy special interests," Sen. Sanders wrote in a statement. "Under Abdul’s leadership Michigan can help lead the nation in guaranteeing health care for all through a Medicare for All single-payer type system, tuition free public colleges and universities, a minimum wage of $15 per hour and strong environmental protections.”

“I am honored and humbled to have the support of Senator Sanders in this race," El-Sayed said. "Bernie Sanders is one of the country's most important political leaders and the progressive standard-bearer, and I'm thankful that the Senator has recognized that there is only one progressive running for Governor of Michigan.

El-Sayed was also recently endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the upstart politician from New York who upset her opponent in the Congressional primary. She is expected to campaign for El-Sayed on Saturday at campaign rallies in Grand Rapids, Flint, Detroit and Ypsilanti.

