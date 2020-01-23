LANSING, Mich. — Movie theaters, concert halls and other venues that attract large crowds would be required to have adult-sized changing tables available for patrons,a House bill proposes..

State Rep. Lori Stone said the adult-sized, height-adjustable changing stations would promote “inclusion, access and equity for all individuals.’’

“Michigan must be a state where no one’s needs are ignored or forgotten, including our neighbors living with disabilities,’’ the Warren democrat said in a news release.

Venues mentioned in the bill include airports, bus stations, freeway rest stops, schools, hospitals and rehabilitation facilities.

Other states that have taken up the issue include Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia.

California passed a law in 2015 requiring certain venues to install and maintain an adult changing station.

In Arizona, a law approved last year calls for at least one adult changing table in qualifying public buildings. That measure was spearheaded by a group of mothers of adolescent children with disabilities.

The Michigan bill would apply to certain buildings constructed after 2022 or renovated after 2025 that serve 1,500 or more persons a day.

Named Liam’s Law, House Bill 5409 would provide the accommodations necessary “to protect our neighbors from harm while respecting their health and privacy,’’ Stone said.

“Today, we start moving forward making this a more inclusive state for all of us, where everyone is treated with the dignity and health they deserve.’’

Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, is one of more than a dozen co-sponsors. She says adult changing tables would be beneficial to people with disabilities who otherwise might not be able to enjoy certain venues.

"We often take for granted how fortunate we are to be able to go where we please without a second thought,'' she said in a news release. "But for our neighbors with disabilities, visiting local businesses or attending local events can become incredibly stressful or even impossible to enjoy.''

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Regulatory Reform.

