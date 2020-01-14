LANSING, Mich. — Should school kids in Michigan get another day off in November?

A bill introduced in Lansing would make Veterans Day a public holiday in Michigan, giving students the day off every Nov. 11th.

“People can become complacent when they do not understand the sacrifices made for our freedom,’’ said Sen. Michael MacDonald, who introduced the bill on Tuesday. “Can you think of anything more honorable than honoring those who served?’’

Veterans Day is already a federal holiday; there’s no mail delivery and many banks and government offices are closed.

The idea is not unique. Some communities and states, notably California, close public schools on Nov. 11.

Veterans Day, formerly Armistice Day, is the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918.

MacDonald, R-Macomb Township, said he believes it is important for school districts to educate students on the importance of Veterans Day.

“I would also suggest kids reach out to family members, especially if they served, to learn about the sacrifices that were made,’’ he said. “Go visit a veterans home and talk to them. They gave you your freedom.’’

If approved, Veterans Day would join other holidays, such as Memorial Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas as legal holidays for public schools.

Senate Bill 715 has been referred to the Committee on Education and Career Readiness.

