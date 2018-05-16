LANSING, Mich. - Bills set to create even higher standards for Michigan pet stores move forward to the House of Representatives.

State Rep. Hank Vaupel created the package of bills intended to prevent pet stores from purchasing dogs from unregulated breeders, also called "puppy mills." Vaupel's legislation, which was approved by the House Agriculture Committee on Wednesday, also establishes a minimum age for adoption -- ensuring that all dogs have certified clean bills of health from licensed veterinarians, vaccinations and micro-chips.

Under the plan laid out in House Bills 5916-17, breeders would be required to supply their U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection reports to pet stores, in their entirety. Any major violations within the last two years would make it impossible for a breeder to sell to a pet store.

The legislation now moves to the full House for consideration.

