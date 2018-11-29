LANSING, Mich. - Bills designed to ease upgrades to 5G wireless systems in Michigan are heading toward Gov. Rick Snyder's desk.

The Senate will enroll the legislation Thursday, a day after it was passed by the House.

The bills would create streamlined regulations, including fees, to install a dense network of smaller, lower-powered cells on telephone poles and other infrastructure in public rights of way. They are backed by wireless providers and business groups but opposed by municipalities who say they interfere with their right to recover costs. Other opponents worry about the health effects of the technology.

5G systems are the fifth generation of wireless technology.

AT&T Michigan President David Lewis says installing small cells will enable faster wireless internet speeds and provide more capacity for things like streaming music or videos.

