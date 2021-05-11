Bills would allow Michigan residents to obtain state ID, driver’s license regardless of immigration status

"These bills are common sense because they will enhance road safety, grow our agricultural economy and protect human dignity," said Sen. Stephanie Chang.

LANSING, Mich. — Two bills introduced Tuesday by Senators Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) and Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) would allow Michigan residents to obtain a state ID or driver’s license regardless of their immigration status. This was included in Michigan law until it was repealed in 2008.

The Drive SAFE (Safety, Access, Freedom and the Economy) bill package would apply to Michiganders who meet the definition of living in the state. In Senate Bill 433, the Secretary of State would be required to issue driver’s licenses to applicants who satisfy all other requirements for obtaining a license. Immigration status would not be taken into consideration under this bill.

While the Drive SAFE bill package would help immigrants, it would also benefit the elderly whose records were lost or not properly recorded as well as undocumented people.

“Michigan is home to nearly 700,000 immigrants, and guaranteeing them access to licenses and state identification cards would allow them to contribute to our local economies — including allowing them to get to work, drop their kids off at school and go to church,” Sen. Chang said. “It’s time to update Michigan’s laws with 16 other states and Washington, D.C. to allow undocumented residents — many for no reason of their own — the ability to obtain a driver’s license or state identification card. These bills are common sense because they will enhance road safety, grow our agricultural economy and protect human dignity.”

Senate Bill 434 would apply the same rules to state identification cards.

“This policy has proven beneficial in other states, as it has boosted local economies and increased public safety,” Sen. Brinks said. “Michigan must address this issue because it keeps Michiganders safe, which serves to benefit all of us.”

