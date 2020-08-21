Bills would keep state from yanking professional licenses for executive order violations

Backers say the bills protect barbers, mechanics and other professionals from having their state licenses revoked for violating Gov. Whitmer's executive orders.

LANSING, Mich. — A state lawmaker doesn’t think barbers, mechanics and others who need a state license to work should have their livelihoods jeopardized for violating one of Gov. Whitmer's executive orders.

“If the governor wants to fine and hand out misdemeanors, that’s one thing,’’ state Rep. Luke Meerman said. “But to threaten a license – that threatens the whole job occupation of that person.’’

The Coopersville republican has signed his name to four bills he says will safeguard professionals from having their licenses suspended or revoked for being found in violation of executive orders related to COVID-19.

“It takes the authority away from the governor to take away occupational licenses,’’ Meerman said. “I just don’t feel like it should’ve ever been on the table.’’

He said the bills also aim to protect Michigan residents from “political retribution.’’

Meerman says he has talked with licensed health care workers who are afraid to publicly challenge Whitmer’s executive orders for fear of having their professional licenses pulled.

“We should be looking to our health professionals to be vocal about what we should be doing, not worried about speaking out and getting kicked for it,’’ Meerman said.

State Rep. Jack O’Malley says the bills will provide licensed professionals with assurances they will not have their license suspended or revoked “for simply not following a questionable executive order.’’

“Here in Michigan, we have been under the governor’s unilateral rule for more than five months now,” said O’Malley, R-Lake Ann. “The governor has wielded her extremely vague executive orders against hard-working Michiganders and small businesses who are only trying to make ends meet.’’

Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, said some of the executive orders are confusing.

“Taking punitive action against our licensed health care providers for not adhering to unilateral and confusing executive orders is not acceptable,” Slagh said.

Gov. Whitmer has said executive orders tied to the coronavirus pandemic are protecting Michigan residents from an “unprecedented threat.’’

House Bills 6108-6111 have been referred to the House Regulatory Reform Committee for consideration.

