LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers introduced a modification to Michigan's bottle bill Wednesday, which would allow all recyclable bottles—with the exception of milk—to be returned to any location. The proposed changes are aiming to reduce plastic pollution.

Democratic Rep. Jon Hoadley and Democratic Sen. Sean McCann introduced the legislation with hopes to "modernize" the bill that was enacted 40 years ago, according to a press release from the Michigan Environmental Council.

"As beverage markets have changed from being dominated by pop and beer to having the majority of the market now be water, tea and other drinks, it’s time to update Michigan’s law," an MEC press release read.

By allowing consumers to receive 10 cents for returning any recyclable carbonated and non-carbonated bottled beverage, the state will be able to "invest in pollution prevention and response," according to Sean Hammond, Michigan Environmental Council Policy Director.

However, state recycling and retailers agencies disagree.

According to the Michigan Recycling Partnership, the changes would only address four percent of recyclable materials and could negatively affect grocers.

The Michigan Retailers Association said in a press release the bill already places a burden on grocers because trash is sent back to the stores, and expanding it to allow bottles to be returned anywhere could close neighborhood grocery stores.

Changes to the bill would also:

Permit universal redemption, allowing consumers to take any recyclable bottle to a large store while allowing smaller stores to maintain smaller takebacks

Create a bottle handling fund to reimburse distributors and dealers on a per-bottle-basis

Make funding available for audits and fraud enforcement

Provide $25 million each year to address contaminated sites

The Michigan Recycling Partnership said while it applauds the lawmakers for addressing recycling fraud issues, the "criminal acts must be stopped before considering any expansion."

They also hope the discussion of this bill leads to changes regarding the state's "low overall recycling rate."

Also on Wednesday, state officials came to an agreement on funds to use to clean up the Kalamazoo River, which has been in negotiations for 20 years.

