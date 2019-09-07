GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tuesday, Grand Rapids businessman Joel Langlois announced his run for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District seat at the DeltaPlex Arena.

Langlois, president of the DeltaPlex, hosted President Donald Trump at the DeltaPlex and his campaign says he has been a strong supporter of the president.

Langlois is joining a crowded field of candidates vying for the 3rd District seat. He is the fifth Republican to join the race and will be competing against Peter Meijer, State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, Tom Norton and State Rep. Jim Lower in the primary next August.

There are also four Democrats running, and Amash is seeking re-election as an independent.

