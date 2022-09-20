Candidate for governor Tudor Dixon calls for State Superintendent's resignation

Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of State Superintendent Michael Wright in a press event at the Michigan Department of Education on Tuesday afternoon.

LANSING, Mich. — In a speech in front of the Michigan Department of Education building in Lansing Tuesday, candidate for governor Tudor Dixon asked for the state's superintendent to resign.

"As Governor, I want to be responsible for the outcomes and held accountable for the results. Today, I am here first and foremost calling for the resignation of State Superintendent Michael Wright," Dixon said before a crowd of parents.

The request for his resignation comes as Dixon says that Michigan schools "have lost their way."

Dixon points to what she says are radical policies being pushed on parents and students by activists.

"We have a school district like Muskegon bragging about how their new middle schools won't have any boys or girls bathrooms, they'll all be gender neutral. Imagine at such a critical age. Maybe you have a stomachache and you go to the bathroom, and you're school crush walks in right after you, can we not have a little privacy for our children at such a critical age," Dixon questioned.

She would go on to talk about transgender students participating in sports that don't align with their birth gender.

"We have a president that is reinterpreting Title Nine after 50 years to make sure biological boys can play on young women's sports teams, compete against them, take their scholarships and steal their championships. And also go into the locker rooms with them," Dixon said.

After Dixon's speech, she took questions where she showed interest in moving forward with the idea to put a constitutional change on a future ballot that would make the State's Superintendent directly report to the governor.

She also spoke about looking at the possibility of banning "pornographic books" from schools, defining those books as showing "two naked people and they are acting out a sexual act."

When asked to give reasons why she believes Wright should resign, Dixon replied by saying, "He came out and he said that he is going to leave these videos telling teachers to hide information from parents. If he does not think parents deserve to know what is happening with their child in our public schools where we are funding taxpayer funded schools are not important enough to know what is happening to their own child, then he does not deserve a place at the table."

Matthew Cortez, superintendent of Muskegon Public Schools, released a statement following Dixon's comments:

As a community school district, we endeavour to represent all of our students and families. We listen to our community's feedback. While there are some that disagree with our decisions, there are others that support our decisions. We are in a time of extreme politics and our public schools have no place in them. We do not educate Republicans or Democrats, we educate every child that comes to our doorstep.

